Aetna Inc (AET) is Omni Partners LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Omni Partners LLP boosted its stake in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,483 shares during the period. Aetna makes up about 15.9% of Omni Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Omni Partners LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Aetna worth $140,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aetna by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aetna in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aetna in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aetna by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Aetna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Aetna alerts:

Aetna stock opened at $203.43 on Thursday. Aetna Inc has a 52 week low of $149.69 and a 52 week high of $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. Aetna had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aetna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET).

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.