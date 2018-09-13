AEGON (AEG) & Atlantic American (AAME) Financial Contrast

AEGON (NASDAQ: AAME) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of AEGON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Atlantic American shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.2% of Atlantic American shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AEGON and Atlantic American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEGON 2 2 1 0 1.80 Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A

AEGON currently has a consensus price target of $4.60, suggesting a potential downside of 23.97%. Given AEGON’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AEGON is more favorable than Atlantic American.

Profitability

This table compares AEGON and Atlantic American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEGON 7.24% 6.59% 0.40% Atlantic American 0.79% -3.74% -1.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AEGON and Atlantic American’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEGON $37.24 billion 0.33 $2.79 billion $0.84 7.20 Atlantic American $181.11 million 0.34 $4.52 million N/A N/A

AEGON has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic American.

Dividends

AEGON pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Atlantic American pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. AEGON pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AEGON has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. AEGON is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

AEGON has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic American has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AEGON beats Atlantic American on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides variable and fixed annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; individual and group pensions sponsored by or obtained through an employer; and mortgages, as well as banking products, including saving deposits. In addition, it offers general insurance products consisting of automotive, liability, disability, household insurance, and fire protection, as well as financing and reinsurance services. The company markets its products through brokerage, partner, institutional/worksite, and wholesale distribution channels. It has operations in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, Spain, Portugal, and Asia. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products. It also provides surety bond coverage for school bus transportation and subdivision construction, as well as performance and payment bonds. In addition, it provides ordinary and term life insurance, medicare supplement, and other accident and health insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents, broker-agents, and special market agents. Atlantic American Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

