AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Northern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 46,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,549,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $97.71 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $97.92.

