AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kadmon by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 31,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.46. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.86.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KDMN. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

