Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.87 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.02.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.63, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 3.15.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $3,882,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,103,429 shares of company stock worth $488,068,396. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,042,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,623 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,311.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225,267 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,769,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 107.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 5,432,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
