Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.87 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.02.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.63, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 3.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 52.84%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $3,882,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,103,429 shares of company stock worth $488,068,396. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,042,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,623 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,311.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225,267 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,769,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 107.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 5,432,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.