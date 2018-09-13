Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock makes up about 2.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $12,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $4,479,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $428,119,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $2,178,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 770,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $149,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $232,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $52,010,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $10,754,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,300,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,797,235 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.96.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $149.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook, Inc. Common Stock

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.