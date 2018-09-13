ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Holdings Boosted by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of ABIOMED worth $40,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.88.

ABIOMED stock opened at $392.94 on Thursday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.64 and a 1-year high of $450.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -0.07.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.15. ABIOMED had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 19,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.77, for a total transaction of $6,879,239.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,624,829.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,222 shares of company stock valued at $75,382,784 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

