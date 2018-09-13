Abcam (ABC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.33) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABC. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.98) target price on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($16.02) price target on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

Abcam stock opened at GBX 1,314 ($17.12) on Monday. Abcam has a 1 year low of GBX 9.73 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,290 ($16.80).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a GBX 8.58 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Abcam’s previous dividend of $3.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies, biochemicals, isotype controls, flow cytometry multi-color selectors, kits, loading controls, lysates, peptides, proteins, slides, tags and cell markers, and tools and reagents.

