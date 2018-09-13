Abaxis Inc (ABAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ABAX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abaxis in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Abaxis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

NASDAQ ABAX opened at $83.00 on Friday. Abaxis has a 1-year low of $43.66 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Abaxis by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 670,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Abaxis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Abaxis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Abaxis by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Abaxis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abaxis

Abaxis, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells portable blood analysis systems for use in human or veterinary patient care to provide rapid blood constituent measurements for clinicians worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical Market and Veterinary Market. The company offers Piccolo chemistry analyzers with rapid blood constituent measurements for use in human patient care; and Piccolo profiles that are single-use medical reagents.

