AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. AAC reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AAC will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AAC.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). AAC had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $86.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AAC by 234.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AAC by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAC in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AAC in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AAC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. AAC has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $180.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.28.

About AAC

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

