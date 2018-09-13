A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 4,591 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $270,501.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,641,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.04. 38,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $68.39.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.72 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

