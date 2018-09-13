649 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 649 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,165,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $381,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $10,209,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $3,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $1,990.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,154.45.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,876.08 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,630.56 and a 12 month high of $2,228.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. Booking had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $24.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

