$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) will post $600,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. CTI BioPharma posted sales of $1.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year sales of $12.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 million to $12.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 90.92% and a negative net margin of 313.77%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

CTIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $8.00 price objective on CTI BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,717. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $111.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 203.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 101,055 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

