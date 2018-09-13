572,793 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 572,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,145,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.2% of Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $71.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 34.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $87,985.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $185,098. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

