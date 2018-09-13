$5.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post $5.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.67 billion and the highest is $5.93 billion. Amgen posted sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $23.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 billion to $23.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $24.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.76.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $199.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. Amgen has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $203.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total value of $298,457.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 76.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.