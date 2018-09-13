46,512 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,027,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,010,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $301,911,000 after purchasing an additional 937,658 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,527,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $231,799,000 after purchasing an additional 417,542 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,689,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 173,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,586,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $62,920,000 after purchasing an additional 332,390 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.97.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $27.55 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,974.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,160. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.