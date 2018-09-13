$46.85 Million in Sales Expected for Differential Brands Group Inc (DFBG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Differential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFBG) to post $46.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Differential Brands Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.99 million. Differential Brands Group reported sales of $42.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Differential Brands Group will report full year sales of $169.72 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $179.38 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Differential Brands Group.

Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ:DFBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Differential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFBG shares. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on Differential Brands Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Differential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Differential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Differential Brands Group by 381.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 94,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 74,713 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Differential Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Differential Brands Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Differential Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFBG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,273. Differential Brands Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -2.21.

About Differential Brands Group

Differential Brands Group Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. It operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. The company's product line includes men's sport shirts, knits, sweaters, polos, T-shirts, denim jeans, bottoms, shorts, sport coats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel.

