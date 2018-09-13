4,547 Shares in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Purchased by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LAMR. Imperial Capital began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.75 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.