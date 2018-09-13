4,520 Shares in BHP Billiton plc (BBL) Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,520 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,223,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,838,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 2,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 611,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after acquiring an additional 585,632 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,233,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBL opened at $39.90 on Thursday. BHP Billiton plc has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from BHP Billiton’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. BHP Billiton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBL shares. Bank of America cut BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Billiton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

BHP Billiton Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

