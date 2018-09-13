436,164 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 436,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,869.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 275,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 261,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.34). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

