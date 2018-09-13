3D Systems Co. (DDD) Holdings Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,281 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 18,207 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.66. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.95.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.83 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin Mcalea sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,950.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of 3D Systems to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.49.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

