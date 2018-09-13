$379.47 Million in Sales Expected for Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) will report sales of $379.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shutterfly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $385.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.14 million. Shutterfly reported sales of $195.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterfly will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shutterfly.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.96. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $443.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shutterfly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shutterfly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shutterfly stock opened at $73.07 on Thursday. Shutterfly has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, insider Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $91,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $91,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michele Anderson sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $685,828.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,123. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the second quarter worth $1,821,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 13.2% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 5,213.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 138,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 535.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

