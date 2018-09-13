337,511 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 337,511 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,026,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Xilinx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 1,424,784.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,788 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $189,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 2,863.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,005 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,959,931 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,237,325,000 after acquiring an additional 990,937 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter worth $52,157,000. Finally, Blue Harbour Group L.P. raised its position in Xilinx by 16.2% in the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 4,982,033 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $359,902,000 after acquiring an additional 694,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Xilinx to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded Xilinx from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

In related news, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $534,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,396.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $78,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,230.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,209 shares of company stock worth $1,560,102. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.