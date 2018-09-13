$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc (BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Six analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $13.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $13.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $293.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.52.

Biogen stock opened at $340.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $249.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.67. The company has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $100,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $105,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $110,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 745.7% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 141.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

