270,000 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Acquired by Stelliam Investment Management LP

Stelliam Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 270,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,927,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $454,227,000 after buying an additional 443,918 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,832,599 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,764,000 after buying an additional 494,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,579 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,076,000 after buying an additional 328,453 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $207,785,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,500,152 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $178,088,000 after buying an additional 886,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

NYSE:LUV opened at $61.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $286,498.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,709.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $363,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $983,870.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,470 shares of company stock worth $674,941. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

