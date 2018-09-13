25,738 Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 1,978.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $95.40 on Thursday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.91 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

