25,000 Shares in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR) Purchased by Ardsley Advisory Partners

Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners owned 0.24% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M increased its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 61,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 39,857 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EIGR shares. Wedbush set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82). research analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

