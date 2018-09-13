2,466 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHP. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Hutcheson sold 2,428 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $201,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RHP stock opened at $86.83 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $59.68 and a 12-month high of $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.68). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 48.96%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

