24,135 Shares in Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Acquired by Pacific Grove Capital LP

Pacific Grove Capital LP acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 87,866 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 164.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,157,854 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $251,962,000 after buying an additional 101,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $3,473,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.28. 32,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,022,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “$51.15” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $8,783,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer bought 5,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 196,666 shares of company stock valued at $10,374,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

