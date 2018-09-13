2,342 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $546,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $3,270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $135.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $97.57 and a 1 year high of $143.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.52. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 0.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $166,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,443.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.90.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

