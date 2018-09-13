21,947 Shares in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,590,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $24,323,000. NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $23,999,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $814,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $58.17 on Thursday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

