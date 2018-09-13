$202.90 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report sales of $202.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $204.00 million and the lowest is $201.80 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $173.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $803.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $802.10 million to $805.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $860.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $857.60 million to $863.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWIR. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 104,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 663,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 36,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

SWIR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.55. 5,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,297. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $772.42 million, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

