$2.85 Billion in Sales Expected for W W Grainger Inc (GWW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will announce $2.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the highest is $2.89 billion. W W Grainger posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full-year sales of $11.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger to $243.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.53.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total transaction of $518,783.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total transaction of $5,519,318.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,431,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,972 shares of company stock valued at $13,741,862 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $354.06 on Thursday. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $166.14 and a twelve month high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

