$2.56 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post sales of $2.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.48 million and the lowest is $2.10 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $900,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 million to $10.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $39.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

RIGL traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.19. 2,614,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,374. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $532.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez acquired 114,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $299,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne-Marie Duliege sold 16,500 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $57,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 314,000 shares of company stock worth $907,820. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 40,366 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

