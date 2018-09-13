$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc (COTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) will announce $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. Coty posted sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $9.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Bank of America downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 1,030,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $12,339,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,138,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,833,731.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,655,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,583,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 375.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Coty by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Coty by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 203,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 100,828 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. 3,780,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,931,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Coty has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.