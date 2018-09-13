130,000 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) Acquired by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,221,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,183,000. Edelman Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 498,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 389,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.28. 40,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,493. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $197.22 and a 12-month high of $236.88.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

