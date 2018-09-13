1,250 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Purchased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 199,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,635,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,238,000 after acquiring an additional 473,811 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $222.62 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.51 and a 12 month high of $224.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

