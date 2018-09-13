10,600 Shares in Spire Inc (SR) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spire by 1.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Spire by 13.2% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 17.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spire by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Spire by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $75.25 on Thursday. Spire Inc has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $82.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Spire had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Spire from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

