105,743 Shares in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 105,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,098 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,598,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,647,000 after purchasing an additional 577,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,107,000 after purchasing an additional 530,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 448.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,824,000 after purchasing an additional 445,740 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,618,000 after purchasing an additional 145,348 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $221.01 on Thursday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.01 and a 52-week high of $225.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

