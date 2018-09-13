100,000 Shares in Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Purchased by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,983,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,759,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $330,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,913 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1,268.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,003,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,758 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,978,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,830,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,057 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRC. TD Securities began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, July 20th. Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Shares of RRC opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. Range Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.50 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

In other news, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $67,160.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $153,773.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

