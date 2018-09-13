$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

In related news, insider Janet Hayes sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $300,259.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,675,368.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,530.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,218 shares of company stock worth $2,278,178. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 367,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 21.5% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 164,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

WSM opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $73.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

