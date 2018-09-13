0x Hits One Day Volume of $12.39 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $291.58 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC, Vebitcoin and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00281582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00146794 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $351.53 or 0.05415150 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,529,072 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Koinex, ABCC, AirSwap, Liqui, IDEX, Iquant, Fatbtc, Zebpay, Bithumb, Coinone, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, ZB.COM, Gate.io, CoinTiger, OKEx, Poloniex, Binance, Ethfinex, C2CX, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Mercatox, Huobi, BitMart, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DigiFinex, Tokenomy, HitBTC, Crex24, Bilaxy, Gatecoin, Upbit, OTCBTC, Livecoin, DDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

