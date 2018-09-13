$0.57 EPS Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.53. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million.

Several research firms recently commented on MCRI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $45.07 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $49.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $358,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 419,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,806,254.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 609.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,654,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,898,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 15.4% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 64,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.