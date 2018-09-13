$0.39 EPS Expected for TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Six analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. TechnipFMC also reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BNP Paribas lowered TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

FTI stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.69. 2,230,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $35.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In related news, EVP Bradley D. Beitler sold 20,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $601,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. G. Oleary bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,886.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. AMG Funds LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 4.8% during the first quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 40,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 3.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 66,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 16.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in TechnipFMC by 2.3% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 119,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

