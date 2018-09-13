$0.22 EPS Expected for Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Diplomat Pharmacy posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diplomat Pharmacy.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Diplomat Pharmacy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

DPLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Diplomat Pharmacy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

NYSE:DPLO traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $18.94. 19,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.12. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $28.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 24.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

