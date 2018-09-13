-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $19.00 price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of MRNS opened at $6.61 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $278.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.