$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for SM Energy Co (SM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. SM Energy reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.54 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 77,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $8,737,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SM Energy by 209.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,471,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,442 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $8,961,000.

SM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.32. 152,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 3.07. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $31.56.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

