zooplus AG (ZO1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €158.78 ($184.63).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZO1. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

ETR ZO1 traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €153.70 ($178.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus has a twelve month low of €127.40 ($148.14) and a twelve month high of €200.15 ($232.73).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

