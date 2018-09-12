Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Level One Bancorp (LEVL) to “Hold”

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 million. research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,359,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

