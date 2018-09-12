Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) to Hold

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ETH. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NYSE ETH traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. 299,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,934. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $596.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.01 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 48.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 88,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

